Political advertising | VR banned union advertising on its stations, but Stubb advertises in the platform area

VR says it has banned political advertising on its stations. However, the Väylävirasto is responsible for the advertising spaces in the wharf areas, which in turn allows political advertising.

State The train company VR has banned the display of Pami's advertisement by the Service Industries Trade Union in its stations. The ad for the campaign called “Government's paralysis package” was published on Thursday of last week, and it managed to be on display at Helsinki and Tampere railway stations until Tuesday afternoon.

VR reasoned the removal of the ad on the grounds that the company is “politically, religiously and ideologically neutral and fair”. Therefore, advertising of labor market organizations is not allowed in VR's premises, the company your line.

Advertising space on VR stations is sold by outdoor advertising company Clear Channel. According to VR's communication, the company has been instructed to contact VR if any operator is buying advertising space for political campaigns.

The publication of Pam's ad was a mistake, they say about the communication.

Thursday Member of Parliament of the Left Alliance Hanna Sarkkinen wondered why the presidential candidate of the coalition Alexander Stubb may advertise in the platform area of ​​Helsinki Central Station.

From VR's communication, it is reported that the Väylävirasto is responsible for the advertising space in the platform areas instead of VR.

On the other hand, the communications of the Finnish Railways Agency say that the agency's practice differs from VR's practice. The Finnish Railways Agency has instructed the company handling the sale of advertising space so that the advertisements must not be “contrary to good manners or Finnish laws and must not contain advertising that hinders train or public transport”.

The guidelines do not exclude political advertising. That's why Stubb can advertise in the platform area, and so could, for example, Pam or another presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto.

Correction February 8, 2024 at 1:41 p.m.: In the story, it was first erroneously written that advertisements may be “contrary to good manners or Finnish laws”. In fact, advertisements must not be “contrary to good manners or Finnish laws”.