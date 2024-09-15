Galkin stated that he had never been involved in political activity

Comedian Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) uses his concerts abroad for anti-Russian propaganda. This follows from court documents.

As stated in the Moscow City Court’s decision, during his performances abroad, the showman raises issues of Russia’s domestic and foreign policy, and also disseminates false information about the progress of the special military operation (SVO).

These circumstances indicate foreign support for the political activities carried out by the administrative plaintiff by providing him with a platform for disseminating relevant views. Moscow City Court

Galkin conducted political activities in the interests of foreign sources

In addition, the Center for Combating Extremism of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs convicted Galkin of conducting political activities in the interests of foreign sources.

The Directorate has recorded instances of the said individual carrying out political activities in the interests of a foreign source in connection with the influence exerted on him by the foreign source. Moscow City Court

The center’s employees also found publications on the artist’s social networks containing false information about the SVO.

Galkin denies engaging in political activity

It also follows from the court materials that Galkin denies engaging in political activity and also claims that being recognized as a foreign agent violates his rights and freedoms.

In substantiating his claim against the Ministry of Justice, Galkin stated that he “has never carried out political activity, is a cultural and artistic figure,” and that his inclusion in the register of foreign agents “is an interference with his right to freely express his opinion and violates his right to privacy.”

On March 12, the Moscow City Court ruled that Galkin’s inclusion in the register of foreign agents was legal. The comedian was refused exclusion from the list of foreign agents, despite his attempts to appeal the Justice Ministry’s decision.

It was later reported that Galkin had appealed the refusal to remove him from the register of foreign agents in the Supreme Court. It was noted that the date of the hearing had not yet been set.

The Ministry of Justice recognized Galkin as a foreign agent in September 2022. The department noted that the comedian carries out political activities and receives funding from Ukraine.