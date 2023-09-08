Lozano left, the Italian will have to contend with the Danish who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt

On the one hand, competition in a department helps to increase application and stimulates players to raise their level of performance. On the other hand, however, the lack of continuity and a certain type of trust can annoy and undermine that awareness that is necessary at such a high level of professionalism. The balance between these two visions is very subtle and difficult to maintain; the results are an excellent glue in this sense. Matteo Politano perhaps would have preferred to receive more guarantees from Naples and Rudi Garcia, in the summer when it was clear that Lozano would have been sold or otherwise kept out of the technical project. The ex Inter has been fighting for a starting shirt for some time that has never been assigned to him gradually, but always within a dualism that has sometimes become exasperating. And that could come back soon.

Napoli, in fact, to replace the Mexican, has chosen to bet on a young and promising player like Jesper Lindstrom. Jolly for the attack, being capable of acting both on both flanks and behind a striker, he was taken from Eintracht Frankfurt for 25 million euros. An important investment for the Danish player, born in 2000, who is in his national team. Also because it was Lindstrom himself who declared in a recent interview that he preferred the Azzurri to Liverpool precisely because he was promised constant employment. "The Reds were on me too, but how much time would I have had to play? Would it have been smart to go there? I'm a fan of them, so it could have been an insanely interesting experience as well. But if I'm not playing, I might as well sit and watch them on tv for another club. Now I'm at an age where I have to play some football. That's why I think Napoli is a good change. They're one of the best clubs in the world and they said I'll play and I'll have many chances " he explained in an interview.

upcoming engagements — In this start, there has essentially never been a ballot for the late purchase of Lindstrom but the very busy calendar for the whole of the next month forces us to evaluate rotations. Garcia will probably take advantage of an easier calendar than her rivals to experiment with less delay, so as to begin to understand the reliability of all the elements of the squad, especially as regards the newcomers. Politano already has it and wants it to be recognized, especially if in the coming months, as it seems, his possible contract renewal will be discussed with the club, which currently expires in 2025 with an option in favor of the club.