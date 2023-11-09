Without the dualism with Lozano, the Italian has become a protagonist: the winger’s contract expires in June 2025

Gianluca Monti – Naples

When he literally crashes into you and goes towards goal, as happened yesterday against Union Berlin, it means it’s your moment. But since the ball never enters the net by chance, yesterday’s goal against the Germans is simply the certification of Matteo Politano’s extraordinary start to the season, who is probably experiencing the best phase of his entire career.

Goodbye Lozano — Yes, but what is at the basis of this “Politano 2.0” who continually scores and gives assists in abundance? The former Inter player has certainly reached full maturity after much wandering and stopping in a place like Naples where he found his dimension and was among the protagonists of the third scudetto. Now, however, Politano is no longer one of the external attackers to be rotated in the various formations but he has become literally essential thanks to Lozano’s departure. Having freed himself from the competition he freed himself mentally and the results are visible. See also What happens to the teams that are second in the group in the Europa League?

blue love — The other reason is a newfound personal serenity after the traumatic farewell from the mother of his firstborn Giselle. Politano met a young Neapolitan girl with whom he is living a happy period and making plans for the future and this obviously also helps him in his performance on the pitch as well as in the prospect of renewing his contract. Yes, because Politano is expiring in 2025 and therefore we are in the first stages of contacting agent Giuffredi for the renewal. The boy’s will is explicit and is to continue in the blue shirt, with performances like last night’s. President De Laurentiis will necessarily have to meet Politano’s wishes and… they will all live – hopefully – happily ever after at Maradona.