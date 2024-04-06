With a debt of almost R$135 million to banks and shopping malls, the company went to court for early relief while it prepares a recovery request

The owner of Polishopbusinessperson João Appolinário, said that the company is seeking extrajudicial recovery from its creditors. The statement was given to the Estadão in a report published on Friday (April 5, 2024). To the newspaper, the businessman mentioned a debt owed to banks of R$84 million this year and around R$50 million to shopping centers. According to Appolinário, 42 of the retailer's stores were closed from 2023 to 2024.

On Wednesday (April 3, 2024), Polishop obtained judicial protection against creditors and an eviction order. The company's request for early protection was accepted by judge Paulo Furtado de Oliveira Filho, from the 2nd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 103 kB).

The company declared that it is not able to present the request for judicial recovery as it has not yet prepared the necessary documents. The judge also decided to suspend the attachment and seizure of assets and the impossibility of suspending service to the company by marketing and technology platforms.

The precautionary measure cited some of the companies that had filed suit or had stopped providing services to Polishop. The main ones are: Google, Meta, Claro, Hands, Oi, UOL, Microsoft and Sky.