Polish visa scandal | Scholz proposes border checks on the Polish border

Earlier this week, the EU demanded explanations from Poland about the visa scandal, according to which the country’s consulates and other operators have issued hundreds of thousands of Schengen visas in exchange for bribes.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday about the possibility of returning border checks to the Polish border.

The news agency Reuters and the financial news agency report on the matter, among others Bloomberg.

“The ongoing visa scandal in Poland needs to be cleared up,” Scholz said.

“I don’t want migrants to just walk through Poland.”

In the same context, Scholz hinted that Germany could take steps to control the Polish border.

“Depending on the situation, we may have to take additional measures at our own borders, for example in this way,” Scholz said.

Last last week, the EU demanded explanations from Poland about claims that the country’s consulates and other actors have admitted Schengen visas for bribes.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has sent to the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew to Rau a letter in which he demands explanations on the matter within two weeks.

The Polish opposition criticized the country’s government for issuing up to 250,000 visas in exchange for bribes. The government, in turn, replied to the EU that the bribery scandal was an exaggerated “media fact”. The country’s interior minister by Mariusz Kamiński according to the actual number of visas would have been several hundreds.