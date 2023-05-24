Alikhanov: Polish carriers will be allowed to travel in the Kaliningrad region

Polish trucks will have the opportunity to travel through the territory of the Kaliningrad region. This was stated by the governor of the Russian region Anton Alikhanov in Telegram.

He stressed that Polish companies account for 15 to 18 percent of foreign carriers delivering goods to the Kaliningrad region. “Given our geography, the ban on the work of Polish transport companies will not apply to the region,” Alikhanov wrote.