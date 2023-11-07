Home page politics

Polish transport companies complain that Ukrainian trucks do not need EU approval. They take customers away from them in an unfair way.

Warsaw – Polish transport companies have started a protest against the “unfair competition” in which they compete with their neighboring country Ukraine standing, drawn attention. Numerous trucks have blocked the three major border crossings with Ukraine in Dorohusk, Hrebennne and Korczowa, according to the Ukrainian weekly newspaper Kyiv Post reported.

The entrepreneurs said they had lost customers to Ukrainian competitors because they were not subject to EU regulations, writes the pan-European television channel euronews. They are calling on the government in Warsaw to improve their situation.

Only one truck per hour: Polish entrepreneurs block the border crossing with Ukraine

Same rules for everyone: Polish transport companies are demonstrating on the border with Ukraine to ensure that the EU approval rule applies again to the war zone despite the Russia-Ukraine war. © WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP

Trucks lined up at the border checkpoint in Dorohusk and almost all freight traffic was blocked by protesters, AFP reported. Only one truck per hour is allowed through, reported ntv.

The transport companies blamed the liberalization of EU regulations for the collapse in their income: “We want the rules of fair competition to be restored,” said Rafal Mekler, one of the co-organizers of the protest.

Since of Russia war in Ukraine, the EU is abandoning a system of permits for Ukrainian transport companies to enter Ukraine. According to Polish companies, this move triggered an influx of Ukrainian competitors, causing their profits to plummet.

Ukrainian companies pay much less: Poles complain about the loss of customers

“Your costs for maintaining a truck, hiring a driver or simply opening a business or paying social security are much lower,” said Marek Oklinski, a transportation company owner. “They are lowering prices and taking away the freight we used to transport. “

Bartosz Jasinski, from the Committee for Freight Forwarders and Transport Operators, said: “My company has suffered losses because 30 to 40 percent of my fleet is idle. My customers have migrated to Ukrainian providers.”

Demand from Polish entrepreneurs: Ukraine should show approval again

The transport companies also blocked freight traffic at the border crossings in Hrebenne and Korczowa. They promised to stop passenger traffic and transport with humanitarian or military aid because of the war in Ukraine to let across the border. The neighboring country is indirectly involved in the war, for example when a Ukrainian rocket hit Poland as an errant path. The USA is also continuing to expand its military presence in Poland.

The demonstrators accuse the government in Warsaw of inaction. They demand that Ukrainian transporters should only be allowed to transport goods to and through Poland with a permit ntv reported. The licenses that were awarded to newly founded Ukrainian transport companies after the start of the Russian invasion in the neighboring country should also be checked. Polish entrepreneurs also complain that they first have to register electronically in order to be able to transport their goods from Ukraine to Poland. That currently means a waiting time of up to twelve days.

Poland demands equal conditions for Ukraine – the decision lies with the EU

Poland’s infrastructure ministry said Warsaw could not meet the demands of protesting companies by reinstating the system of permits for Ukrainian airlines, citing EU rules. Almost three weeks after the parliamentary elections in Poland, the task of forming a government goes to the national conservative PiS, even though it did not get an absolute majority.

“The agreement was reached by the EU. Therefore, Poland cannot practically reintroduce the permit system with Ukraine until the above-mentioned agreement expires,” the ministry said AFP called on the demonstrators to end the blockades. (Lisa Mariella Löw)