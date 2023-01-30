A video is circulating on social networks that has Mexicans and Internet users quite outraged, Well, it can be seen that a Polish tourist violated the restrictions to preserve the Mayan pyramids and climbed the Kulukkán Pyramid, also known as ‘El Castillo’, in Yucatan.

This place was declared a World Heritage Site and has the title of Wonder of the World. To preserve it, the authorities prohibited going up to the construction for more than 14 years.

In the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá these restrictions are taken very seriously and people who violate them can be imposed large fines. In addition, they will suffer from public punishment because the people who are visiting the place can insult them, boo them and even hit them.

On social networks there is a video of a Polish tourist who decided to skip all the restrictions and climbed the pyramid. As the man went down the stairs, two security men from the area were waiting for him at the bottom.

Likewise, those present did not take long to take actions in this respect and insulted and beat him. However, minutes later another visitor, who had a stick, approached and hit him hard on the head.

They do it again!

Polish tourist climbs the Kukulkan pyramid in Chichén Itzá. Authorities point out that he had to pay a fine of 5 thousand pesos. pic.twitter.com/3kY0Nan4C2 – José Luis Morales (@JLM_Noticias) January 29, 2023

Also, other tourists can be seen insulting the man and complaining about why he did it, as he is escorted out of the area by security guards. The date of the event is unknown, but it is believed to have been recorded recently.

Finally, the tourist was arrested by the Municipal Police, but his legal situation is unknown. On the other hand, this video has also outraged Internet users, who on Twitter say that they should increase the fine and even add years in prison. so that no one else tries to climb the pyramid.

“If they know that it is forbidden to go up to the pyramids, they will do it again because they do not increase the fine and a few days in prison to see if they understand now”, “First it was the tourist who attacked our country by not respecting the rules. Let’s see if in his country they are going to go about doing these arbitrariness and they are going to go unpunished. Foreigners MUST abide by our rules. And that they abide by the consequences ”, reads the comments.

This is not the first time something like this has happened.

In November 2022, the case of a lady who violated the restrictions and climbed the Kukulkan pyramid was also released on social networks. At that time, the woman was severely attacked, both physically and verbally.

To preserve this place, since 2008 it was prohibited to go up to the Mayan temple and in accordance with the Federal Law on Archaeological Monuments breaking this rule can attribute an administrative sanction, as well as a fine that can reach 50 thousand pesos, that is, more or less 12 million Colombian pesos.

