Poles who ‘undressed’ classmate with AI face two years in prison
Polish schoolchildren who “undressed” their classmate with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) face two years in prison, the portal reports Fact.
“Two high school students in Bydgoszcz, using artificial intelligence, added the face of their classmate to the body of a naked girl having sex. For this, the teenagers could face up to two years in prison,” the article notes.
