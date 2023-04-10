It is unbelievable what happened on a flight that had three Polish referees on board. Whistlers Pawel Raczkowski, Radoslav Siecka, Adam Kupcik and Krzysztof Jakubik had been designated for the Greek League match between AEK and Aris. On the plane to Greece, the referees not only exaggerated with alcohol on the flight to Athens, but also showed aggressive attitudes towards the other passengers which then gave rise to a real scuffle. According to goal.com reports, the brawl it then also continued at the airport, where one of the referees allegedly spat at a Greek passenger with whom he had previously had an altercation. The police forces promptly intervened in the arrivals hall to put everything down and an emissary from the Greek football federation did the same, who had gone to the facility to welcome the referee team. The version of the Polish referees would be that they were attacked by some Panathinaikos fans, while others say the same referees, visibly tipsy, would have started insulting Greek football, triggering the reaction of some fans who understood Polish because they live in Poland. The obvious consequence is that the designations have changed and the match has not been directed by the 4 initially appointed referees.