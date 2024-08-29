Warsaw court registers ‘Happy Poland’ party founded by clairvoyants

The Warsaw District Court has registered the political party “Happy Poland”, founded by local psychics, the newspaper reports. Rzeczpospolita.

The party was founded by clairvoyant, spiritual coach and therapist Izabela Trendowicz and a group of her students. “Until now, politicians have been involved in politics, it is time to focus on people who want and can change something. Let’s unleash the potential of Poles, and this world will become different,” said the party’s founder.

Trendowicz said that the website with the Happy Poland party program will be launched in September.

