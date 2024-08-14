The Polish Attorney General’s Office has filed charges of espionage against journalist Pablo González, who was released from prison in Poland on August 1 in a prisoner exchange, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in this country.

González was arrested on 28 February 2022 in Poland, near the border with Ukraine, while covering the Ukrainian conflict and has not been formally charged since. The journalist remained in pretrial detention from 2 March 2022 to 31 July 2024.

The Polish Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday stating that on August 9, 2024, the prosecutor of the Department against Organized Crime and Corruption in Lublin filed charges against Pablo González with the Przemysl District Court for espionage under Article 130.2 of the Criminal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of between 3 and 15 years.

Specifically, the court accuses him of providing information to Russian intelligence services, from April 2016 to February 2022, in Przemysl, Warsaw and other places in Poland where the journalist was, information that could have caused punishable damage to the Polish Republic, a member of NATO.

In this regard, it attributes to him activities such as “obtaining and transmitting information, spreading disinformation and carrying out operational reconnaissance”. The Polish Prosecutor’s Office recalls that Pablo González was born in 1982 in Moscow and has dual nationality, Spanish and Russian.

The Spanish journalist was released on August 1, after being imprisoned in February 2022, accused of spying for the Kremlin, following the exchange of 26 prisoners agreed between the United States and its European allies with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally greeted González and the rest of those released by the West at a reception ceremony at Moscow airport. The prisoner exchange also meant Putin’s release of Evan Gershkovich, the Moscow correspondent for The Wall Street Journal sentenced in July to 16 years in prison by a Russian court.