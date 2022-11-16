Polish Prosecutor General Zebro said that it was a rocket that exploded on the border with Ukraine

The Prosecutor General, Minister of Justice of Poland Zbigniew Zebro confirmed on his Twitter that it was a rocket that exploded in the village of Przewoduv near the border with Ukraine.

He also instructed the prosecutor to take personal control of the investigation into the incident and the death of two Polish citizens. According to him, prosecutors have been working on the spot for several hours together with the services supervised by them.

Earlier it was reported that the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the incident with the fall of missiles in the east of the country. “Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and demanded immediate detailed explanations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The fall of missiles on the territory of Poland became known on November 15. They fell in the city of Przewodow, near the city of Lublin, and touched grain dryers, killing two people.