An unspecified number of Wagner fighters began training with the Belarusian army, prompting Poland to begin moving more than 1,000 troops closer to the border.

Proactive preparations

Poland announced that it will transfer military units from the west of the country to the east, in anticipation of possible threats from the Wagner Group, which is now stationed in Belarus.

The Polish Ministry of Defense had announced its readiness for all scenarios after announcing joint exercises between Belarus and the Wagner Group near its borders.

The Secretary-General of the Security Committee in Poland, Zbigniew Hoffman, said: The committee decided at a meeting to transfer military formations to the east of the country due to potential threats associated with the presence of the Wagner Group in Belarus.

He added, “The committee analyzed potential threats, so the Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Committee Mariusz Bostak decided to transfer our military formations from western to eastern Poland.”

