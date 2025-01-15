Donald Tusk did not want to give more details on the matter, but has confirmed “the validity of these fears”

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, assured this Wednesday that Russia planned “terrorist acts” against airlines around the worldaccusing Moscow of organizing sabotage and hijacking of planes.

“This is all I can say, and I won’t go into details, but I can confirm the validity of these fears, that Russia has been planning aerial terrorist acts, and not only against Polandbut against airlines around the world,” Tusk told journalists in Warsaw.

(news in extension)