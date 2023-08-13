Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has a video on social media again announced that Poland will go to the polls for a referendum on the relocation of asylum seekers in the EU. The referendum must take place on October 15, at the same time as the parliamentary elections. In the campaign film, Morawiecki does not shy away from the fierce anti-immigration rhetoric.

Morawiecki, prime minister for the conservative nationalist ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, asks in the video: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?” The video shows burning cars and a black man licking a large knife. PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: “Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to stop being the boss in your own country?”

Taking over asylum seekers or buying off duty

Last June, EU justice and home affairs ministers agreed on a plan requiring member states to take in asylum seekers from countries where most of them enter the EU. If countries do not want that, they can buy off that obligation. Poland voted against the proposal, which was nevertheless adopted after most EU countries agreed.

More than 70 percent of the Polish population is against the plan, a Pollster Institute poll last month showed. However, Poles are divided on whether to hold a referendum, with just under 50 percent in favour, a recent IBRiS poll for the newspaper showed Rzeczpospolita. In Poland, a referendum is binding if the turnout exceeds 50 percent, and that chance is significant in parliamentary elections.

Border fence and soldiers on the Belarusian border

Migration became a major theme in Poland two years ago, when many migrants from countries including the Middle East entered the EU via Belarus, with which Poland shares a border of almost 400 kilometres. Poland responded by building a border fence and sending soldiers to the border to keep the migrants out.

Since the war in Ukraine, Poland has hosted more than a million Ukrainian refugees. They were generally warmly received because of their often shared religion and house color and their shared anti-Russian sentiment. But Polish politicians and other authorities have often made it clear that they see Muslims and other people less like them as a threat to the country’s cultural identity.