Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced disagreements among the EU member states over the draft sanctions against Russia in the event of a hypothetical attack against Ukraine. Writes about it TASS.

“All EU member states agree that Ukraine must maintain its sovereignty,” he said. At the same time, the politician noted that the main disagreement is the question of the scale of possible sanctions or the provision of military support to Ukraine. “We need a strong voice, not many diverging voices,” the Polish prime minister said.

Morawiecki stressed that he does not expect Germany to “get involved in this conflict,” but if they refuse to help Ukraine, the politician will ask the country’s government to say so publicly.

In December, the head of the US Senate International Committee, Robert Menendez, announced the development of the “mother of all sanctions” against Russia during the invasion of Ukraine. It is noted that the package of measures will have “devastating consequences” for the Russian people. The parliamentarian at a hearing on policy towards Russia noted that in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, sanctions the likes of which have never been seen before will be put into effect.