Pope removes Polish bishop from post due to sex scandal in diocese

The Vatican has dismissed Polish Bishop Grzegorz Kaszak. The reason was a scandal over an orgy with the participation of clergy, allegedly organized in his diocese. The whole country was discussing what happened for more than a month, the incident attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies, and some of the outraged parishioners even tried to set fire to the temple. In the end, the Pope himself had to intervene.

Police found out about a sex party with the participation of priests due to an overdose of Viagra

On the night of August 31, vicar Tomasz Zmarzly, who served in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels in the Polish city of Dąbrowa Górnicza, decided to organize a sex party in the parish house and invited priests he knew to it. In addition to them, at least one sex worker was involved in the incident. It was because of him that outsiders found out about the incident.

Around 1 a.m., when the fun was in full swing, the sex worker lost consciousness. The Times edition writesthat he had taken too many psychotropic substances. Associated Press leads another version: according to it, the sex worker lost consciousness due to an overdose of a potency enhancing drug. An ambulance was called by another party participant, who by that time had been kicked out the door by the priests.

See also Parco del Beigua, disfigured signs with writings against the Alpini and the titanium mine The Polish tabloid Fakt obtained a recording of his call: in it, he tells the operator that his friend is foaming at the mouth, then begins to cry and begs him to hurry up.

When an ambulance arrived at the scene, doctors were refused entry into the parish house. They had to call the police to open the door. Inside, police found a naked 27-year-old man with signs of poisoning, whom they immediately took to hospital.

Temple of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels in Dąbrowa Górnicza Photo: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock / Fotodom

The organizer of the orgy called the criticism an attack on the church, clergy and believers

Although the sex worker was rescued, local law enforcement agencies decided to carefully examine the circumstances of the incident. As Waldemar Lubniewski, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said, the reason for the investigation was “failure to provide assistance to a person who was in a situation that could pose a threat to his life or cause serious harm to his health.”

The Polish press immediately dubbed the party a “gay orgy.” How true these words are is still unknown. Vicar Tomasz Zmarzly, who arranged it, believes that he was slandered. According to him, the dictionary definition of the word “orgy” does not accurately describe what was happening behind the doors of the parish house. In attacks on himself he blames some enemies of the Catholic Church.

See also CNN face Chris Cuomo helped his powerful brother a little too often Therefore, I declare that I question all the conclusions of the press and media, in particular the information repeated and reproduced in various ways about the number of priests who live in my apartment and take part in the events described by the media. The facts we hear or read about in new media reports change from day to day. I perceive this as a clear attack on the Church, including the clergy and believers, with the aim of humiliating its position, tasks and mission Vicar Tomasz Zmarzlysex party organizer

Notes from Poland website writesthat on the night of September 21, an unknown person tried to set fire to the basilica in the very parish where the orgy allegedly took place. Firefighters managed to put out the flames, and the police soon reported that the arsonist had been detained. However, the fact itself probably allows us to judge the scale of the negative reaction that this sex scandal caused in some sectors of Polish society.

Pope Photo: Vatican Media/Reutes

Previously, the Vatican abolished the Sosnowiec Seminary due to a fight in a gay club in which the rector got involved

Although Tomasz Zmarzly has never been charged, at least not yet, his church career is likely hopelessly damaged. Excuses and appeals to explanatory dictionaries did not help. At the end of September, the bishop of the diocese of Sosnowiec, Grzegorz Kaszak, defrocked him, banned him from holding services and forbade him to live in the parish house.

See also Oil rises as OPEC + renews commitment to production cut plans The bishop’s harsh, albeit belated reaction was due to the fact that his subordinates regularly find themselves in dubious stories

Just a few months ago, in March, a 26-year-old deacon was killed in the diocese. The prosecutor’s office blamed this on a 40-year-old priest who had long disliked him and sent him threatening messages. And in 2010, the rector of the Sosnowiec Seminary started a fight in a gay club. Kashak, who headed the diocese only a year earlier, chose not to punish the culprit too harshly. This was a mistake. When the Vatican intervened, it was no longer limited to the dismissal of the rector. The entire seminary was abolished entirely.

This time the patience of the Holy See has run out. A few days after the vicar who hosted the sex party was demoted, Kaschak had to submit his resignation himself. The Pope reacted to this with unprecedented speed and removed the bishop from his post.