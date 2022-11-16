Duda said in a press conference, “We do not have, at the present time, conclusive evidence on the identity of the party that fired the missile. There is an ongoing investigation. The missile is most likely Russian-made.”

A spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, Lukasz Yasina, announced that a Russian-made missile landed in Poland on Tuesday at 14:40 GMT, killing two people in the village of Privodov.

The spokesman said, “A Russian-made missile fell, killing two citizens of the Republic of Poland,” referring to the summoning of the Russian ambassador to Poland to obtain “immediate, detailed explanations.”

On the other hand, Kyiv described allegations that one of the Ukrainian missiles fell in Poland as a “conspiracy theory”, after unconfirmed reports that a Russian-made missile fell inside the territory of the NATO member country.

“Russia is now promoting a conspiracy theory alleging that a missile (fired by) the Ukrainian Air Force fell on the territory of Poland. This is not true. Nobody should believe Russian propaganda or spread its messages,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

The Russian-appointed governor of the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian forces, described reports that a Russian missile had fallen in Poland as a “provocation” behind which Kyiv stood.

“The situation in Poland is just a provocation, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to bring more forces into the conflict,” Denis Pushilin said on social media.

Raise the alert level

A spokesman for the Polish government announced that Warsaw had raised the alert level of part of its military units, against the backdrop of unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had fallen in Poland.

“A decision has been taken to raise the alert level of some combat units and other agencies,” spokesman Piotr Mueller said at a press conference following an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in Warsaw.

emergency meetings

For his part, US President Joe Biden called for an “emergency” meeting with the Group of Seven and NATO leaders after two people were killed in the missile believed to be Russian-made in eastern Poland.

The Secretary-General of NATO intends to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday for delegates of the coalition countries to discuss the missile incident in Poland, according to a spokeswoman on Tuesday.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said, “The Secretary-General will chair an emergency meeting on Wednesday of delegates of NATO member states to discuss this tragic incident.”

In Washington, the White House said that President Joe Biden offered his Polish counterpart the full support of the United States in its investigation into the explosion.

After the two leaders spoke, the White House added, “President Biden offered the United States’ full support and assistance in Poland’s investigation“.

NATO is investigating unconfirmed reports that the explosion was caused by stray Russian missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Schultz also assured the Polish President of his country’s solidarity over the explosion in the Polish village.

“The chancellor has just called Polish President Duda and expressed his condolences. Poland will closely investigate the circumstances of the accident in which two citizens were killed last night. Germany stands by our NATO partner Poland,” Schulz’s spokesman wrote on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed solidarity with Poland in a telephone conversation with the Polish president, offering to help with the ongoing investigation into a Russian-made missile that killed two people, Downing Street said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The prime minister spoke to President Duda today from his whereabouts at the G20 summit in Indonesia, following news of a missile attack in Poland,” the statement said.

He added that Sunak “reaffirmed the UK’s solidarity” with Poland.

And the statement continued, “President Duda spoke about the new data regarding the Polish investigation efforts, and the Prime Minister offered any assistance needed to reveal what happened quickly.”

The statement confirmed that the two leaders agreed to remain in contact and coordinate with allies, including NATO countries, “on the next steps.”