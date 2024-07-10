Polish President Duda: Cold War Resumed Due to Russia’s Imperial Ambitions

Russia’s actions have led to a resumption of the Cold War. This is stated Polish President Andrzej Duda in an interview with Politico.

According to him, it is not the US that is to blame for the current situation, but Moscow’s imperial ambitions. Commenting on the NATO summit in Washington, the head of state pointed out the need to demonstrate the strength and unity of the alliance.