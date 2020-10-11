Polish President Andrzej Duda, who arrived in Ukraine on a three-day visit, noted that relations with Kiev are very important for Warsaw, and we need to work together to strengthen them. Duda wrote the post on Twitter in Ukrainian.

The visit of the Polish president and his wife, Agatha Kornhauser-Duda, began on October 11 with a visit to the Polish part of the Bykivnia Graves National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

On Monday, October 12, the political part of the visit will take place. The head of Poland will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov and Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Apart from bilateral relations and security in the region, the topic of the talks will also be historical issues.

The third day of Duda’s stay in Ukraine will be devoted to economic issues.

Recall the visit of the President of Poland has been prepared since July this year.

Photo by president. pl

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter