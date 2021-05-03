During his Constitution Day speech, Polish President Andrzej Duda called Russia “the enemy of freedom”, recalling the events of the 18th century, when the Russian Empire did not adopt the Polish Constitution. This was reported by the REN TV channel.

Duda talked about the events of 1791, when the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth adopted its Constitution, which became the first in Europe.

“The May Constitution recorded the motto:“ All power of human society originates from the will of the people. ” This wonderful message has been carried through generations and has become forever a huge treasure of our historical heritage, the foundation of our democracy and, as a result, of all democracies. Strictly speaking, therefore, the constitution of May 3 could not be tolerated by the enemies of freedom. That is why imperialist Russia has declared war, ”the Polish president said.

On April 28, a monument to the Soviet-Polish brotherhood in arms was dismantled in the center of the Polish city of Czechowice Dziedzice. The monument was demolished by the decision of the head of the region, adopted on the basis of the law “prohibiting the propaganda of communism or other totalitarian system.”

In March, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputovich announced the country’s desire to improve relations with Russia.

In 1792, the Russian Empress Catherine II introduced troops to the Rzeczpospolita, numbering up to 96 thousand people, to help Polish magnates who advocated the abolition of the Polish Constitution and the restoration of all the previous feudal orders in the Rzeczpospolita.