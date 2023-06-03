Deutsche Wellei

06/02/2023 – 7:28 pm

Text signed by Andrzej Duda was criticized by the US and the European Union. Among the clauses initially envisaged was a ban for 10 years from public office for anyone who had acted under “Russian influence”. Polish President Andrzej Duda said this Friday (02/06) that he would propose changes to a controversial signed by him this week, which provides for the creation of a commission to investigate Russian influence in the country.

In Poland, the commission has been described by the opposition and several jurists as unconstitutional and “Stalinist”. Government critics condemned the law as an attempt to ban opposition politicians from public office. The measure was also strongly criticized by the United States and the European Union.

According to the Polish populist government, however, the mechanism is essential to eliminate Russian influence in Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine.

According to the law, a special commission will be formed to investigate whether, between 2007 and 2022, public officials, under Moscow’s influence, made decisions that threatened the country’s security. They could then be banned for 10 years from public office.

The opposition considers the law a direct attempt to torpedo the candidacy of former Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the parliamentary elections scheduled for the European autumn. For this reason, the text was nicknamed “Lex Tusk” (Tusk Law).

National and international reviews

The original version of the law drew criticism from lawyers and Polish opposition politicians, as well as Washington and Brussels. The European Commission and the United States expressed concern about the creation of the commission, justifying that the body could be misused to interfere in “free and fair elections in Poland”.

Critics say the legislation could ban candidates from running for public office without proper judicial review.

On Friday, following the controversy, Duda said the proposed changes would include provisions to ban members of Parliament from joining the commission and to allow appeals to a general court, as well as removing clauses that would allow people to be banned from public office.

“I propose removing these measures, leaving only a statement from the commission that a person who was found to be acting under Russian influence does not guarantee the proper performance of public duties,” said the Polish president.

PiS support

A spokesman for the ruling PiS party said the changes were acceptable. According to him, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski “has repeatedly emphasized that the main objective of this law is to show the truth about the influence of Russian agents in Poland, and the main objective of this act is preserved, even after the proposed amendments.”

Meanwhile, opposition politicians have criticized the president for changing his mind on a law he signed just days earlier, saying the proposed amendments do not address the issue of creating the commission itself.

