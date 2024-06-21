The Polish president, Andrzej Duda, has accused Germany of two sudden returns of undocumented immigrants without notifying the Polish authorities, which it described as illegal and a scandal that requires diplomatic measures.

In statements to the radio this Friday, Duda referred to an incident reported the day before by the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, according to which a police transport left a dozen immigrants on the border bridge between Frankfurt and Słubice last Saturday and ordered them to cross into Polish territory.

A similar event occurred a few days ago, when the German police took an Afghan family of five who had entered the country illegally to the Polish border, which caused a complaint of the Polish Government.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called what happened an “unacceptable incident.”

At least 12 migrants arrived in Poland. Photo:Getty Images Share

Duda assured this Friday that “if we face situations in which the German police cross the border with their patrol car, taking advantage of the fact that there is no border control, and simply take emigrants to Poland, this will be an absolute scandal, something that breaks all procedures.”

Duda stated that, in his opinion, “it is necessary to take diplomatic measures and tough political intervention” by the Government and mentioned the possibility of reintroducing border controls: “I would prefer to do everything possible so that it is not necessary to reestablish these border controls.

“It will not be necessary to reestablish them (border controls) if our neighbors obey the law,” emphasized the Polish president, who expressed his desire to be able to speak soon with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

For his part, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk stated in a television interview on Thursday that, since the beginning of this year, more than 3,700 cases of this typeof which approximately 2,200 concern Ukrainian citizens.

On the occasion of the celebration of the European football championship in Germany, the Minister of the Interior of that country, Nancy Faeser, ordered the implementation of controls at all external borders from June 7th.

EFE