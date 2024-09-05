Polish President Duda Accuses Prime Minister Tusk of Collaborating with FSB

Polish President Andrzej Duda has accused the country’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk of allegedly continuing to cooperate with Russian special services, citing an agreement with the FSB concluded by the previous Polish government in 2012. This was reported by TVN24.

“A cooperation agreement was signed between the Polish Military Counterintelligence Service and the Russian FSB in 2012. This happened when Prime Minister Tusk was in power, and he agreed to this deal. Is this cooperation between the Polish and Russian intelligence services still ongoing? Because that’s how it looks,” the Polish leader noted.

Previously, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reportedthat during familiarization with the materials of his criminal case, Russian Pavel Rubtsov, accused of espionage and one of the participants in a large-scale exchange between Moscow and the West, allegedly gained access, among other things, to “secret documents containing state secrets.”

The Polish prosecutor’s office explained that, according to the republic’s criminal procedure code, Rubtsov had the right to familiarize himself with “all, without exception” of the materials in his case.