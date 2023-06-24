Mr. Siemoniak, Prigozhin’s private army is active in southern Russia, Moscow speaks of open rebellion. What does this mean for Putin?

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

Never in Russia’s history has a mercenary group rebelled. What is dangerous for President Putin is that Prigozhin is apparently saying what many in the army and security forces are thinking. The development shows that Putin’s security forces, including the apparently powerful FSB secret service, did not recognize the danger of a rebellion in Russia in good time. It remains to be seen whose side the army and security forces will side with. I can hardly imagine that Putin would make serious concessions in negotiations with Prigozhin. It is at least conceivable that Russia will end its military activities in Ukraine.

What does all this mean for NATO?

It comes as a major shock ahead of the Alliance’s Vilnius summit in July, when everything seemed already settled except for the level of support that will be given to Ukraine and its future in NATO. Now we have the scenario of a very probable destabilization of Russia. A state that, after all, has nuclear weapons and ICBMs and that has invaded a country that works with the West. All of this can have significant consequences. Weapons could change hands in Russia.

What should Poland and NATO do now?

An unstable Russia is just as dangerous as an aggressive Russia. Nobody in Warsaw should now exploit the situation politically. Poland should cooperate very closely with NATO and the EU. It should demand that the North Atlantic Council meet in Brussels later today to consider the situation. The summit should put a reinforcement of troops on the eastern flank on the agenda. That would reduce the risk of escalation in the region.

How do you rate Prigozhin’s chances of success?

In the long term, he has no chance of a political victory. But Prigozhin has already achieved one success: he has fundamentally questioned Putin’s leadership role. A city of millions falls under the control of a group of mercenaries! A private army is capable of destabilizing Russia! But mercenaries are not democrats or revolutionaries. They are driving the spiral of chaos in Russia. In the short term, Putin will probably be able to put down this rebellion. But in the long term, the consequences will be far-reaching.