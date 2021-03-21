The Polish poet, novelist and essayist Adam Zagajewski died this Sunday at the age of 75, as reported on social networks by the Princess of Asturias Foundation. He was one of the most famous contemporary Polish poets, assigned to the so-called Generation of 68 or the New Wave, made up of authors determined to commit themselves politically in their works, such as Kornhauser, Kipska, Krynicki or Baranczak. In 2017 she also received the award with the Princess of Asturias Award for Letters.

Zagajewski created two of the main mottos of this group: Powiedz prawde (Tell the truth) and Mow wprost (Speak out). Exiled to Germany, Paris and the USA successively, in 2002 he returned to Krakow.

He was also co-editor of the literary magazine Zeszyty literackie, which is published in Paris, and has been a professor at the University of Houston and Chicago. In the 1970s he joined the Krakow group of dissidents, ‘Teraz’ (Now). In 1972 he published his first collection of poems, ‘Komunikat’, which was followed by the novel ‘Cieplo zimno’ (Hot and cold). He also spread his ideas in the underground magazine ‘Zapis’, one of the main media of the Polish democratic opposition.

Later he published ‘Sklepy miesne’ (Butchers) and, persecuted by the communist regime, went into exile in Paris in 1982, and published the novel ‘Cienka kreska’ (Stroke) and the collection of poems’ List. Oda do wielosci ‘(Letter. Ode to plurality). In his next essay, ‘Solidarnosc i samotnosc’, 1986 (Solidaridad y soledad, 2010), Zagajewski presented his theses on the political commitment of writers. In 1988 he traveled to the US, where he worked as a visiting professor at the ‘Creative Writing Program’ at the University of Houston. With the collection of poems ‘Plotno (1990)’ he evolved towards poetic contemplation, far from the combativeness of his early works.

Some of his later works are the essay ‘Dwa miasta’, 1991 (Two cities, 2006), the poetry books ‘Ziemia ognista’ (Tierra de fuego, 2004), ‘Trzej aniolowie’, 1998 (Three angels), ‘Pragnienie’, 1999 (Desire, 2005), ‘Anteny’, 2005 (Antenas, 2007), ‘Niewidzialna reka’, 2009 (Invisible Hand, 2012), described as ‘a wonder’, the memoir ‘W cudzym pieknie’, 1998 (In the beauty of others, 2003) and the collection of essays ‘Obrona zarliwosci’, 2002 (In defense of fervor, 2005).