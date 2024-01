Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk | Photo: EFE/EPA/Piotr Nowak

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday (3) that Russia “could attack Europe in a few years if its countries do not substantially strengthen their military capabilities.”

Tusk made the statement during a press conference in Warsaw, commenting on the incident that occurred on December 29 in which, according to the Polish government, a missile fired by Russia entered the country's airspace.

According to the Polish premier, Moscow could decide to extend its aggression to the West “if European countries do not draw conclusions from the restructuring of the Russian economy in military terms and do not significantly strengthen their military-industrial complex.”

“Europe as a whole must be stronger militarily than Russia,” Tusk emphasized, adding that “a large part of this country’s production apparatus has been focused on its rearmament.”

He announced this Wednesday that “in the near future he will visit the eastern border” of his country in order to “seek solutions that prioritize the protection of Poles.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on Wednesday for “tougher sanctions” against Russia and the supply of “long-range missiles to Ukraine so that its army can eliminate launch bases and command centers on its territory.” Russian”.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, Warsaw accelerated its plans to expand and modernize its army and, last year, announced that its Defense spending will increase to 4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Polish President Andrzej Duda confirmed in September that his country will spend more than 30 billion euros in 2024 on the purchase of military equipment, an amount that, according to him, “impresses the entire world and should serve to ensure that no enemy dares attacking Poland”