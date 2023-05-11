Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has written on Facebook that he wants his country to reintroduce the death penalty for “particularly brutal crimes.” The reason for his call was the recent death of an 8-year-old boy who had succumbed to severe abuse.

“What kind of world is this in which you spend less time in prison for torturing a child than for fraud?” said Morawiecki. “That is why I am personally in favor of reintroducing the death penalty for the worst violent criminals!”

On Monday, 8-year-old Kamil from Częstochowa succumbed to his injuries in the children’s hospital in Katowice, where the boy had been admitted at the beginning of April at the initiative of his biological father. Doctors found severe burns on Kamil’s head, torso and limbs, as well as several broken bones.

The stepfather is a suspect. He and the boy's mother have since been arrested. According to Polish media reports, both the school and the youth welfare office, which was in contact with the family, had not recognized the danger to the child. "Punishment must be severe, dissuasive and proportionate to the crime!" Morawiecki wrote. Only a "monster" is capable of inflicting such terrible suffering on a child, he also wrote.

The conservative nationalist politician had already spoken out in favor of the death penalty in a question-and-answer session with Facebook users earlier this year.