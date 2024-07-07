Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed relief on Sunday after exit polls of French voters in the second round of parliamentary elections showed the country heading for a parliament without a majority, with the left-wing New Popular Front coalition likely to win the most seats.

“There is a feeling of excitement in Paris… and relief in Kiev. That is enough to be happy in Warsaw,” Tusk wrote on the X platform.

France’s left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second round of elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting it on track for an unexpected win over the far-right National Rally but short of an outright majority in parliament.