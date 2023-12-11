The Polish Parliament voted in favor of the investiture of Donald Tusk as prime minister, ending eight years of ultranationalist rule by the Law and Justice party (PiS) and setting the stage for a thaw in relations with the European Union.

Poland has seen tens of billions of euros of European Union funds frozen due to a dispute with Brussels over democratic norms, but Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council, has promised to fix relations and unblock the money.

248 MPs were in favor of Tusk becoming Prime Minister and 201 were against.

“He gave up the comfortable life he could have had after being president of the European Council and came back to fight for the victory of democracy, decency and justice,” said Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, leader of the Polish Peasant Party (PSL), which It is part of the coalition led by Tusk.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of the nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) lost a vote of confidence.

The end of eight years of ultranationalist PiS government

Critics claim that PiS undermined judicial independence, turned state media into a means of propaganda and fostered prejudice against minorities such as immigrants and the LGBTIQ+ community.

Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, at a summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, on July 18, 2023 in Brussels © Emmanuel Dunand / AFP/Files

PiS claims that during its rule it defended Polish sovereignty and traditions from foreign interference, while improving the living standards of millions of Poles by introducing social benefits and increasing the minimum wage.

Tusk will give a speech before Parliament on Tuesday, December 12, in which he will present the plans and emergencies of his Administration.