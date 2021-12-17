Poland’s parliament approved a controversial media law in a last-minute scheduled vote on Friday. This is reported by Reuters news agency. The bill, which appears to be intended to silence a critical news channel in American hands, was blocked by the Polish Senate in September, returning it to the House of Commons. The fact that he has now agreed to the proposal means that only a veto by President Andrzej Duda can prevent its implementation.

The bill is an initiative of the conservative-nationalist ruling party PiS and imposes far-reaching restrictions on media owned by foreign companies. The law is worded in general terms, but critics say it is intended to curb news channel TVN24. TVN24 is a channel of media company TVN, which in turn is owned by the American parent company Discovery. TVN24 is known for its critical reporting on PiS, which has consistently tampered with Polish democracy and the rule of law in recent years.

MPs received the announcement for the vote just 24 minutes in advance, according to a left-wing opposition politician on Friday – the last working day before the Christmas recess – while it is officially three days before. The United States has reacted critically and “very disappointed” to the lightning strike. Charge d’affaires in Warsaw Bix Aliu yelled via Twitter Polish President Andrzej Duda to protect ‘free speech and conduct’ in his country by using his right of veto. Although the president is an ally of the PiS government, that move does not seem out of the question; rather he hinted at finding the media law not the right means. On Friday, Duda said he would “analyze” the proposal before making a decision.

The European Union has also reacted indignantly to the Polish vote. Vera Jourova, Vice-President of the European Commission, called the bill on Friday a new signal of Poland’s lack of respect for democratic values. “Once this proposal becomes law, the Commission will not hesitate to take action in case of non-compliance with EU law,” said Jourova.