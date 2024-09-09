RMF: Polish paratroopers hang from wires after landing in village instead of desert

Polish paratroopers were left hanging on wires instead of landing in the desert due to weather conditions, radio station RMF24 reported.

Soldiers of the 2nd Reconnaissance Regiment were supposed to practice landing in the Błędowska Desert in the southern part of the country. However, due to strong winds, a group of 12 paratroopers was blown several hundred meters to the northwest.

Instead of the desert, the paratroopers landed in the village of Kheklo and hung on power lines. One of the servicemen damaged the roof of a house.

The officer explained the incident by the peculiarities of the parachute

One of the officers explained to journalists that the incident occurred due to the characteristics of the parachute.

The control options for this type of parachute are limited – it opens automatically after exiting the aircraft. Polish officer

The landing force commander prepared photographic documentation and wrote a note to the owner of the building on which the paratrooper fell.

Local residents helped the parachutists

Local residents helped the Polish soldiers who found themselves in an awkward situation. The paratroopers were not seriously injured, one of them was taken to hospital with a knee injury.

The Air Accident Investigation Board will look into the incident. The internal military services will also conduct an investigation.

Before that, the Polish military spent ten days searching for a Russian drone that allegedly flew into the territory of the republic. Reports of airspace violations appeared on August 26, and on September 5, the operational commander of the branches of the Polish Armed Forces, Maciej Klisz, said that the army had been trying to find the drone, which had not flown into Poland, for over a week.

In May, a Polish fighter jet lost its fuel tank during a training mission. The tank was empty and fell a few hundred meters from buildings, the country’s Armed Forces General Command said.

In March, it was reported that a US Reaper drone launched as part of a routine exercise in Poland had malfunctioned and made an emergency landing.