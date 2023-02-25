Russia has cut off oil supplies to Poland, Daniel Obaitek, chairman of Orlen, the largest Polish oil refinery, said on February 25.

“We efficiently ensure the supply of raw materials. Russia has stopped oil supplies to Poland, for which we are fully prepared,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Obaitek added that in recent years, only 10% of all raw materials received from Russia came to Poland.

“We will replace it with oil from other directions. This is the effect of the diversification that we have carried out in recent years,” he concluded.

In January, Orlen did not renew the contract with the Russian Rosneft, from which the company received 300 thousand tons of raw materials per month. In the same month, Orlen signed a contract with US firm Sempra to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG). The contract provides for the supply of 1 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years, its validity will begin in 2027.

At the same time, Orlen has a contract with the Russian Tatneft, which supplies 200,000 tons of oil per month, until December 2024.

In December 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called Poland’s actions in the oil and gas market a theater of the absurd. This is how he assessed Orlen’s application to Transneft for the supply of 3 million tons of oil through the Druzhba pipeline in 2023.

At the same time, Elena Zotova, an expert at the Institute for the Development of Fuel and Energy Complex Technologies (IRTTEK), said that Orlen expects to become the dominant supplier of oil and petroleum products to Germany and plans to replace Russian volumes with expensive Saudi oil. Meanwhile, the specialist noted, the company nevertheless sent an application to Transneft, which indicates that Warsaw is preparing for different scenarios.

That same month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Europe, while declaring that it wants to get rid of “dependence on Russia”, is not talking about changing it to dependence on American liquefied natural gas.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced on February 24, 2022.