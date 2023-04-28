The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation recognized the organization “Congress of People’s Deputies” from Poland as undesirable

The activity of a foreign non-governmental organization Congress of People’s Deputies (Kongres Deputowanych Ludowych) from Poland has been recognized as undesirable in Russia. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia.

The decision was made after reviewing the materials.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the organization was established in 2022 in Poland. Its activities with the aim of forcibly seizing power in Russia threaten the constitutional order and the security of the country, the department noted.