The deputy chairman of the city council of the Polish city of Krakow, Slawomir Petszyk, suggested that one of his officials, Alicia Szczepanska, sleep with a deputy from Ukrainian Lviv as a sign of friendship between peoples. About it informs TV channel “360” according to the victim.

“In this situation, I did what I think everyone who is subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination should do. I understand that many people in this situation, for various reasons, do not react in any way, ”the woman said, adding that she had already reported the situation to the Disciplinary Committee.

According to her, she received such an offer during a gala dinner with the Ukrainian delegation. Slawomir Petszyk has already made a public apology to Szczepanska for his words.