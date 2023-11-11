In Warsaw, nationalists staged a march on the occasion of Polish Independence Day

In Warsaw, on the occasion of Polish Independence Day, an annual street march of many thousands takes place, organized by nationalist movements. This is reported by RIA News.

This year the event was organized under the slogan Jeszcze Polska nie zginęła (“Poland is not dead yet”) – the first words of the Polish anthem. Among the march participants are activists of various right-wing movements. Individual high-ranking officials also took part in it.

Under national flags, protesters will march along the central streets of Warsaw to the National Stadium.

It is noted that, despite the ban, some participants in the event explode firecrackers and light fireworks. To maintain law and order, significant police forces were deployed to the center of the Polish capital.

Earlier it was reported that the three Polish opposition associations “Civil Coalition”, “Third Way” and “Left” signed a coalition agreement and intend to form a government. It is expected that in this case the opposition will nominate the leader of the Civic Coalition and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk for the post of Prime Minister of the country.