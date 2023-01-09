Member of the Polish Sejm Bury squashed a Russian cucumber on the table of TVP Info host Kleczek

Member of the Polish Sejm Jacek Bury quarreled with a TV presenter over accusations of getting rich by selling Russian vegetables and crushed a cucumber on his desk on TVP Info. Video published on YouTube– the broadcaster’s channel.

Program host Milos Klecek ironically pointed to Bury’s statement that the country had “inexpensive” fuel. “You want Poles to fill up for 10 zloty. <...> You can afford it, because you trade in Russian cucumbers,” the journalist said.

In response, the politician said that the presenter earns a lot of money as an employee of a state enterprise, hinting that he does not understand what life is like for ordinary Poles. “You’re such a clever fellow, please, this is for you,” said Bury, and taking a cucumber out of his pocket, smashed it on the journalist’s table and left the studio.

The presenter accused the deputy of organizing a “powerful planned show” and recalled that Bury told that he was selling Russian cucumbers and that he had earned thousands of zlotys from this.

