Polish MP Janusz Korwin-Mikke called the removal of the Russian flag during the match for the world champion title in Poland idiocy. His words lead TASS…

“This is the rancor of our government, which is doing everything it can to get to the bottom of the Russians, and the second is the idiocy of the Drafts Federation, which blindly follows the orders of the International Olympic Committee,” he said, adding that it was complete stupidity.

On April 27, former president of the European Drafts Federation Jacek Pawlicki removed the sticker with the Russian flag and then removed the tricolor during the match between Russian Tamara Tansykkuzhina and Polish Natalia Sadovskaya. Later, the president of the Polish Drafts Federation, Damian Reshka, apologized for what had happened, and Sadovskaya removed her country’s flag from the table as a sign of solidarity.

The Russian woman and the Polish woman meet in the match for the world title. Sadovskaya is leading in the confrontation up to nine rounds with a score of 44:40, 12 points are played in each. The first athlete to reach 54 points wins.