The world of cosplay is a very profitable business today, since many people make their own costumes to later get donations or sell their photos in the form of prints during conventions. And obviously, the most popular costumes come from the anime sagas, being dragonball one of the most famous brands.

One of the most beloved characters in the series is bulma, and for that reason it is one of the costumes that is most often made. The clearest example is that of the model of Poland known as andrastawhich recreates the version of the original character, that girl who appeared in the first anime with Goku and they began their journey to find the spheres.

Here some photos:

As can be seen in the images, her outfit is quite similar to the classic that started the franchise, with that pink color that is not so intrusive to the eye. For his part, his hair is adjusted in the same way as in the drawing, and of course, the red bow that holds it cannot be missing, surely nostalgia will invade the fans without problems.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: The outfit is very nostalgic, and the truth is, it suggests that a remake of the series would be great, to have a more modern drawing of this classic that came to break borders. Very good cosplay by Andrasta.