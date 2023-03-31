The world of dragonball It is something that never goes out of style, since over the years more products related to the franchise are launched, this ranges from new movies, video games, manga in circulation, among other things. And that leads to his legion of fans in the world being quite large, who from time to time pay tribute to the work.

In these tributes, cosplay can never be missing, especially of the most iconic characters, and by far one of the ones that has the most interpretations is the android number 18. Who has apparently risen in popularity despite no longer having a prominent role in the franchise, this since his first appearance in the saga of Cell.

Now we see the model of Poland known as andrasta, using a suit that gives him a lot of resemblance to the character, and many fans of the saga recognize the effort he has put into his suit. For this reason, those who wish to see the photos, it is recommended that they support their project of Patreon.

Here some images:

Remember that for now dragonball It is in a process of evolution, since manga chapters created by a new author are arriving, toyotaro. On the other hand, there is another game in the saga of budokai tenkaichi on the way to the hands of Bandai namcoand it will probably be announced that the Super anime will follow soon.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: These types of photos are already a way of life, since it is a joke to make the costumes and also take the images at impeccable angles, with photography equipment that is usually expensive. The business is likely to become hotly contested in the coming years.