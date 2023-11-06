Rogue is one of the most beloved characters in the X Men. Whether you knew her from the comics, animated series or movies, we all know who this mutant is. Thus, A cosplayer has taken on the task of giving new life to this character in an impressive way.

xandrastax is a Polish cosplayer who has been responsible for giving new life to characters like Jinx from League of LegendsMakima from Chainsaw Man, and more. However, one of his most popular works has been his version of Roguewhich has all the elements that we remember from the comics and the animated series of the 90s.

Considering that the X-Men animated series will return to Disney+ in the future, and we will eventually see the mutants in the MCU, it is only a matter of time before Rogue gets a new version for the big screen, and We will only have to wait to see if it will be similar to the comicsor if we will see something like in the past movies.

Editor’s Note:

Rogue is one of the most beloved characters in the X Men, and it’s a shame that the movies haven’t treated her as many would like. We can only wait and see if under the Disney mantle, this character, and the rest of the X-Men, are handled as many wish.

Via: xandrastax