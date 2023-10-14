Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The world is looking forward to watching the stars of the future in the World Amateur Golf Championship, which begins next week in Abu Dhabi, which includes two tournaments for men and women held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The event is hosted by the Golf Association in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the event partner is the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The world championship for men’s amateur teams, “Eisenhower Cup,” will be held from October 18 to 21, while the women’s world championship, “Espirito Santo Cup,” will be held the following week, from October 25 to 28.

Polish player Adrian Mironek, who won three titles on the DB World Professional Tour, is considered one of the most prominent examples of players who started from the “Amateur World Cup” portal towards the world, and he praised the next edition that will be launched in Abu Dhabi, where he previously participated in official competitions there. .

The player, who currently resides in Dubai, has participated in the Eisenhower Cup three times before, most recently in 2016, when he achieved third place on the individual level by scoring 60 hits in three consecutive rounds, while he led his country, Poland, to achieve eighth place on the team level for the first time. Poland is the only country in which Poland is included in the top ten list for the event. He said: “It is wonderful to see the tournament being present in the Middle East for the first time in its history from the gate of Abu Dhabi, and I am sure that it will be a wonderful event.”

He continued: “The course that hosts the championship competitions this week at Abu Dhabi Golf Club is wonderful and requires precise shots. It also requires speed and very stability, so I am sure that it will be well prepared, and will provide the next talented generation with a strong but fair test.”

He added: “The Eisenhower Cup was my favorite amateur tournament, and I always looked forward to participating in it, but that was only every two years, so it was a long wait between each edition and the next, but it was one of the highlights of my career in the game, and I usually played very well, and after “Being there for the last time in 2016, I turned professional.”

Three years after that historic trip in the version he was in Mexico, Mironek became the first player from Poland to win a title on a major golf tour by winning the Portuguese Open title at the Morgado Golf Resort in 2019, which helped him advance from the Challenge Tour and became the first Pole to win. Get full playing privileges in DB World Tour.

Four years on, the 30-year-old is now a three-time winner of DB World Tour titles, winning the Irish Horizon Open, the Aspies Handa Australian Open and the Italian Open between July 2002 and May this year.

Despite the glitz and glamor that comes with being the first Polish DB World Tour winner, Mironek admits he misses the camaraderie he and his teammates used to enjoy when playing the Eisenhower Cup.

He said: “My advice to those competing in the tournament is to go there, and have fun with your teammates. It is a great event to participate in, as it includes individual and team competition, and a great opening ceremony with teams from all over the world carrying their flags – I miss this team environment, especially Now that I’m on tour playing by myself. “Obviously I have my team around me but not a team to compete with or against as I did at the time. Those memories are very beautiful.”