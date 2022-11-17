According to Russian reports and experts who spoke to Sky News Arabia, Poland is implementing a plan to control western Ukraine and divide the country as an attempt to repeat the historic deal with the West after World War I..

Features of the Polish plan:

Over the past few days, Western and Polish media have reported that Warsaw has launched a plan to recover its “historic lands” from Ukraine..

According to the Polish newspaper “Zenik”, in a recent report, Warsaw has begun implementing the first phase of the plan, which includes:

Introducing a battalion of Poles to Ukraine as mercenaries .

Polish moves preceded the plan:

Russia accuses Poland of trying to “softly annex” Ukrainian lands, after they signed last August an agreement to facilitate the transit of grain shipments through the joint border checkpoints between the two countries..

Poland sided with Ukraine and provided it with weapons worth $1.6 billion against the Russian attack, and it also strengthened its logistical and security capabilities to boycott Russia.:

Moscow demanded financial compensation for its losses in World War II in 1939 .

And according to the Ukrainian opposition politician Ilya Kiva, in previous statements, “part of the Ukrainian lands will be annexed to the state of Poland soon,” stressing that “work has begun to establish a line of defense for western Ukraine.”

What is Russia’s evidence of Poland’s plan?

On Monday, Moscow said that the Polish authorities and the European Union had announced:

Controlling Europol Gas, a subsidiary of Russia-owned Gazprom, and placing it under its management, according to Polish Development Minister Waldemar Boda. .

Last April, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed that Poland has plans to expand into Ukraine, while Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, published a map to divide Ukraine through a plan developed by Poland and two European countries..

As for the Russian intelligence, it was revealed last June that Poland’s plan is:

It was discussed with Washington and included the consolidation of Poland’s control over its historical possessions in Ukraine .

Deployment of the so-called peacekeeping unit in Western Ukraine The combat missions of its forces are to control strategic facilities in western Ukraine from the Ukrainian National Guard .

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, on October 10, that his regime had coordinated joint steps with Polish President Andrzej Duda to confront Russia after the recent strikes on Kyiv..

On November 9, a member of the administrative council in the Zaporizhia region, Vladimir Rogov, spoke about the deployment of soldiers from the Polish regular army and private Polish military companies on the line of hostilities in the Kharkiv and Donbass regions..

What do the experts say?

“Any Polish invasion of Ukraine would be against international law, even if it was declared as a peacekeeping mission,” says Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee.“.

As for the Russian political analyst, Victor Shugali, he confirmed that the new agreements between Warsaw and Kiev are a “soft annexation” by Poland of the western lands of Ukraine..

And he added to “Sky News Arabia” that “Warsaw wants to control 5 Ukrainian regions, and it also intends to benefit to a large extent from the conflict by increasing its military, political, economic and cultural influence in western Ukraine.”“.

For his part, the Russian expert, Vladimir Igor, considered that Poland has historical ambitions in Ukraine, adding to “Sky News Arabia” that he: