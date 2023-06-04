“Polish Volunteer Corps” confirmed participation in the attack on the Belgorod region

Mercenaries from Poland confirmed that they took an active part in the attack on the Belgorod region. About this with reference to the “Polish Volunteer Corps” informs Visegrad 24.

“Everyone asks us one question, did we take part in the operation in the Belgorod region … The answer is unequivocal: yes, of course!” — quotes Corps message of Polsat News TV channel. According to the report, Polish mercenaries took a direct part in the hostilities together with saboteurs from the Russian Volunteer Corps. (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The penetration of saboteurs into the Belgorod region became known on the afternoon of May 22. Later, the Ministry of Defense announced the blocking and defeat of members of the sabotage reconnaissance group.

At the same time, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev said earlier that the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine was not discussed in Polish political circles. At the same time, it is known that mercenaries are being recruited in the country for the Polish Volunteer Corps to serve on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the diplomat noted.