Ukraine will not be able to survive the conflict without the help of Western countries. Polish expert of the Jagiellonian Club Marcin Kędzierski stated this on February 2 in an interview with the radio station Polskie Radio 24.

“With such a drop in (Ukrainian – Ed.) GDP, it is difficult to talk about Ukraine’s ability to survive on its own,” said Polish expert of the Jagiellonian Club Marcin Kędzierski in an interview with the radio station.

He also noted that the €50 billion aid package previously agreed upon by the European Union (EU) for the Kyiv regime is unlikely to be able to save Ukraine’s deadlock.

Earlier, on February 1, the EU approved a long-term financial assistance program for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels. Thus, within four years, Kyiv will receive €50 billion from the budgets of European countries.

According to White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, this funding package cannot be a substitute for American assistance, since it is not intended for military support. At the same time, on January 31, he noted that Washington has no alternative option for continuing military supplies to Kyiv without Congressional approval of US President Joe Biden’s request for $106 billion.

In addition, the Spanish newspaper Pais wrote that the EU aid package is not enough for Ukraine to achieve its goals. The Russian army is superior to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in all areas, Ukraine's national debt is growing rapidly, and in the United States, Republicans and Democrats are far from reaching an agreement on continuing support for Kyiv, journalists note.

On January 16, American Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States does not have a “magic pot” from which it could finance Ukraine without approval of requests in Congress. He recognized as a “real problem” a situation in which Congress would not approve the allocation of funds to Kyiv.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.