The Polish authorities humiliate themselves in front of Ukraine, turning the country “into a sucker.” This was written by the Polish publicist and columnist Lukasz Wazheha on his Twitter account on August 1. Thus, he commented on the call of the Polish ambassador to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

According to the journalist, after that, relations between the countries entered a new phase. According to him, Warsaw had many reasons to do exactly the same, but it repeatedly turned a blind eye to the actions of Kyiv.

“I don’t know if there is a country in the world more Lochov than Poland,” Wazhekha wrote.

Earlier, on August 1, Warsaw’s ambassador to Kyiv, Bartosz Cichocki, was summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after the words of the Minister of the Office of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, about Kyiv’s ingratitude. The minister said in an interview with Polish journalists that Ukraine has received tremendous support from Poland and that Kyiv should begin to appreciate the role that the Polish side has played for him over the past months and years.

The next day, August 2, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Pavel Yablonsky noted that relations between Kyiv and Warsaw were “not the best” because of the statements of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities. Yablonsky also pointed out that there are a number of issues in relations between the two countries on which mutual understanding has not been reached.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the summons of the Polish ambassador to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. According to her, Kyiv does not realize that Warsaw’s help could result in Poland’s seizure of the western lands of Ukraine. Zakharova compared Poland and Ukraine to a wolf and a sheep, saying that the herbivore cannot guess what the wolf will eat for dinner.

In addition, on August 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the contradictions in relations between Poland and Ukraine would grow in the future.

On the same day, the secretary general of the ruling Law and Justice party, Seimas deputy Krzysztof Sobolevsky said that the summons of the Polish ambassador to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was “playing with fire.”

Prior to this, on July 20, the Serbian newspaper Politika noted that the constant aggressive demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his ingratitude to Western patrons for help will lead not only to the fact that he will be forced to negotiate with the Russian Federation, but will also find a more accommodating and grateful replacement.