Rzeczpospolita: Polish investigators consider the rocket that fell in 2022 to be Ukrainian

The Polish investigation established that the rocket that fell in Poland last November belonged to Ukraine. This is reported by Rzeczpospolita with reference to sources.

“Despite the lack of cooperation on the part of the Ukrainian side, which has not yet provided Poland with any data, investigators categorically exclude the possibility that the missile could have been fired from Russia,” the authors of the material write.

Additionally, it is reported that the National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland received a report on the incident, proving the release of a missile from the territory of Ukraine. However, the document is secret and cannot yet be made public.

On November 15 last year, Polish radio ZET reported that two rockets fell in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland in the city of Przewodów on the border with Ukraine. After the incident, Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested that the missile that fell on Polish territory probably belonged to Ukrainian air defense. US President Joe Biden made a similar statement.