Polish Health Minister warns of imposing strict restrictions to confront Corona

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzelski warned today, Monday, that stricter restrictions to confront the Corona virus may be re-imposed in the country, if irresponsible behavior continues, such as what happened at the main winter resort in the country over the weekend.

Last week, the government decided to partially reopen hotels, cinemas and theaters, in addition to outdoor sports facilities and swimming pools, for a trial period of two weeks, starting from February 12th.

As of last Friday, hotels and guesthouses were allowed to receive tourists again, but with a capacity of 50%.

As a result, winter resorts in Poland saw an influx of tourists this weekend, traffic jams along streets leading to ski resorts and long lines in front of the ski slopes.

The pictures taken from the area of ​​the town of Zakopane in the Tara Mountains, which is known as the winter capital of Poland, showed crowds of mostly young men, often not wearing masks, while they were singing and dancing on the city’s main shopping street.

“We are obligated to social distancing and wear masks,” Niedzelsky said at a press conference in Warsaw. “Such behavior in Zakopane might lead to tightening restrictions.”

He added that the number of new infections in recent days shows that the curve of recent decline in infections may increase again, and that Poland faces the risk of “accelerating the pandemic.”

It is reported that the cases of HIV infection in recent days ranged between 5000 and 7000 cases per day. To date, the total number of deaths from the virus is 40,832.

To date, Poland has distributed more than 2.1 million vaccine doses. About 650,000 citizens received the two doses of the vaccine.